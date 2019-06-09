Philly Hanover sets stake record 1:49.2

WASHINGTON, PA, June 8, 2019 -- Philly Hanover barreled to the lead at the quarter and didn't stop pouring it on until she set a harness racing track record 1:49.2 in Saturday's $168,074 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows. The event for 3-year-old filly pacers, known as the Adios Betty, was contested over three divisions, with Sylph Hanover and Odds On St Lucie taking the other splits.

Dexter Dunn enjoyed a PASS double behind Philly Hanover and Odds On St. Lucie.

Ron Coyne, Jr., who trains Philly Hanover for Ron Coyne Stables and Blair Corbell, praised Philly Hanover's versatility in a pre-race interview, but what he saw Saturday from the daughter of Captaintreacherous -Paris Hanover was a combination of speed and power that may vault her to the ranks of divisional leaders.

"That's her biggest, strongest effort to date," Coyne said. "She settled there a little bit and waited for the dust to clear and was obviously pretty strong. She had a good week, so I'm glad it showed up."

Abigail Dawn was second, 3-3/4 lengths back, with Sweet Heaven third. The time erased the previous stake mark of 1:49.4 established by Darlinonthebeach in 2016, and it also is the fastest this year by a sophomore filly pacer on a five-eighths-mile track.

It was the second win in as many PASS starts this year for Philly Hanover, who vaulted over $200,000 in lifetime earnings and will be pointed to the Lynch.

Pennsylvania's juvenile champion, Sylph Hanover got off to a rocky start this year with three straight losses, a performance that persuaded trainer Ron Burke that she wasn't ready for Saturday's lucrative Fan Hanover at Woodbine Mohawk.

"That was impressive," Burke said. "She's turned things around. Maybe we should have gone to the Fan Hanover, but this gets us points for the PASS final and preps her good for the Lynch."

The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere -She's A Fan appeared to turn a corner in the PASS, as she quarter-poled to the point for Matt Kakaley and overwhelmed the field, defeating Rockin Philly by 3 lengths in a career-best 1:50.4. Afraid Not Hanover completed the ticket.

Sylph Hanover extended her career bankroll to $371,234 for Burke Racing Stable, William Switala, James Martin and Joseph Critelli.

Palone, Oakes, 'Captain' Sweep Stallion Series Splits

Saturday's card also featured a $60,000 PA Stallion Series event for 3-year-old filly pacers. The stake turned out to be a showcase for Dave Palone and trainer Chris Oakes, who swept the three divisions with Annie Hill, Blue Ivy and Demi Hill -- all daughters of Captaintreacherous .

Blue Ivy got the trio off on the right foot with a stake-record 1:51 victory, lowering the 1:51.3 mark Brazuca set in 2017. That new mark lasted about 15 minutes, as Annie Hill sprang to the lead from post 2 and held off the late challenge of A Beach Cowgirl to down her by 1-1/4 lengths in 1:50.3. What A Fox was third.

"I kept her to her task," Palone said. "She's a lazy filly, but every time I asked on her, she was willing."

Tom Hill campaigns Annie Hill, who now boasts $120,507 in career earnings. Palone finished with four wins on the 14-race program.

Annie Hill

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, when the program features a $687.52 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association