Phoenix Warrior N gets lightning lane win

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 2, 2018 -- Phoenix Warrior N stalked Lincolnjames from the pocket, then blew by him in the Lightning Lane to capture Tuesday's $20,000 harness racing winners over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

In the season-opening featured race, with the weather frigid but sunny, Lincolnjames quarter-poled to the front and turned back the first-over challenge of Nimble And Quick. But he was no match for Phoenix Warrior N, who knifed inside for Dan Rawlings and scored in 1:54.2 over a "good" surface, 1-1/4 lengths better than Lincolnjames, with Atta Boy Dan third.

Scott Betts trains Phoenix Warrior N, an 8-year-old Jereme's Jet -Never Walk Alone gelding who extended his career bankroll to $211,693, for Timothy Betts, Nicholas Catalano and Stephen Moss.

Aaron Merriman and Mike Wilder each collected four wins on the 13-race card.

