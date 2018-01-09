Phoenix Warrior N repeats

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 8, 2018 -- Phoenix Warrior N notched his second straight harness racing victory when he retook at the quarter and sailed home from there in Monday's $18,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Phoenix Warrior N released Arthur Pendragon to the lead but quickly reassumed control for Dan Rawlings. He kept Arthur Pendragon at bay with a 27.3 final panel and downed him by a length in 1:52.3 over a "good" surface. Hawk's Red Chief finished third.

Scott Betts trains Phoenix Warrior N, an 8-year-old Jereme's Jet -Never Walk Alone gelding who extended his career bankroll to $220,693, for Timothy Betts, Nicholas Catalano and Stephen Moss.

Dave Palone and trainer Marcus Marashian teamed for three victories on the 13-race card while Mike Wilder and trainer Norm Parker also enjoyed triples.

