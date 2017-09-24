Upset in $86,900 Keystone Classic

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 23, 2017 -- Dismissed at 14-1, Photobombr Hanover caught the game but weary leader, Q's Cruise, in deep stretch and pulled off the harness racing upset in Saturday's $86,900 Keystone Classic at The Meadows. Normandy Beach took the other division of the event for 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers.

Q's Cruise fronted the field through three-quarters in a demanding 1:22.3 after a 54.4 half, fractions that left him vulnerable to the second-over charge of Photobombr Hanover. The son of Somebeachsomewhere -Pilgrims Witchie brushed wide through the lane for Jim Pantaleano to down Q's Cruise by a neck in 1:50.2, with the first-over Mac Attack third.

"He looks on paper like a very strong horse, and he showed up today," Pantaleano said. "Having live cover was good. A half in 54.4 is a pretty good stinger, even for those good horses."

Tom Fanning trains Photobombr Hanover, who extended his lifetime bankroll to $150,597, for Howard Taylor, Susan Kajfasz and Fanning Racing LLC.

Normandy Beach enjoyed brief cover down the backside, but when his cover slipped back to the cones, he was left to pursue the leader, Summer Side, on his own. The son of Somebeachsomewhere -Symphony In Motion was up to the task as he gobbled up Summer Side and held off the rallying Mac's Jackpot by a head in 1:51.1 for Matt Kakaley. Summer Side saved show.

"I've always liked this colt," Kakaley said of Normandy Beach, who earned $160,369 at 2 but just more than half that amount this year. "I guess the 3-year-old season didn't really go as planned, but he still has a chance to make some money with the late races."

Ron Burke conditions Normandy Beach for William Donovan.

In the $15,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life Pace, Knocking Around ground out a tough first-over victory in 1:51.1 for Pantaleano, trainer David McNeight, Jr. and owner Courtney McNeight. The 7-year-old Western Terror -So Completely gelding now boasts $364.783 in career earnings.

Aaron Merriman piloted four winners and Tony Hall three on the 12-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino