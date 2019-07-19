Sophomore Maryland Sire Stakes come to a close

With storms threatening and a lightning delay, the three year old Maryland Sire Stakes closed out their harness racing season.

The $70,000 Final for trotting colts and geldings went to post as race eight on the thirteen race card.

I Deliver ( Four Starz Robro -Loose Deuce) with Jonathan Roberts in the bike tucked in third leaving the gate with favorite Mind Yown Business ( Lockkeeper -Take It Off Girl) cutting the mile and Remarkable De Vie ( Charlie De Vie -Southwind Sydney) in the pocket.

I Deliver came out victorious in the three horse stretch duel, stopping the timer in 1:59. Greg Haverstick trains the winner for owners Iron Mine Branch LLC, Kelley Rogers was the breeder.

After a delay for severe lightning in the area, the $70,000 final for pacing fillies stepped on the track as race 10.

After taking air to the quarter, reinsman John Wagner sent Kelseys On Cruze ( Rustys All In -Odds On Riesling) to the front, opening up four lengths on the field the 1:57.2 mile.

Longshot Cashmeoutsiderusty ( Rustys For Real -Rustys Joy) with Jason Thompson in the bike was eight till the half, charging down the stretch to capture the place spot. Pam Wagner is the owner and breeder and Arlene Cameron trains Kelseys On Cruze.

By Cheri Stambaugh, Berlin, MD