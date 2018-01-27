DOVER, Del. --- Hypothetical took the lead early for harness racing driver Tony Morgan and never looked back recording the first $18,000 Open/Handicap pace win of the New Year at Dover Downs on Thursday, Jan 25.

A $25,000 selection at the November Harrisburg sale, Hypothetical continues to pay good dividends to trainer Brian Malone and his wife Carrie scoring his third win with three seconds in his last six starts since. The son of ill-fated Somebeachsomewhere -Restive Hanover held off a late surge from Allwillworkout (Corey Callahan) with Automatic Dragon (Vic Kirby) third to win in 1:51.4. Race favorite Q's Cruise (Tim Tetrick) and Highalator (Roger Plante) finished off the board

Callahan came on driving Cash Is King to victory in 1:52.3 to win a $16,000 Winners pace for trainer Nick Callahan who owns the Rocknroll Hanover -Showherthemoney gelding with l.W. Hood. Breakaway and Bonucelli racings. Brian J. (Vic Kirby) and Gentlemen's Bet (Art Stafford Jr.) were second and third respectively.

Little Ben came up big in one of two $14,000 Winners-Over paces to chalk up his fourth consecutive win. Tim Tetrick sat second behind Major Uptrend (Tony Morgan) until deep stretch then closed along the passing lane to score a 1:50.3 triumph for trainer Jim King Jr. and owners Janet Hudson and JoAnn Looney-King. Silver Fox J (Frank Milby) was third.

Little Ben is a Jereme's Jet gelding from Honey's Bud Lite and won for the 30th time in his career. He has won $354,161 lifetime.

Star Messenger, who was a stablemate of Little Ben for nearly six years, until being claimed last meet by Gary Ewing, notched his fastest win 1:50.1 in another $14,000 division. Tony Morgan enjoyed a perfect trip behind Moonliteonthebeach (Tetrick) before exploding out of second in mid- stretch to go bye for his 29th career victory and $225,351 in earnings. Feel Like A Fool (Jonathan Roberts) was third.

Another son of Somebeachsomewhere , Fashion Bythebeach, owed by David Miller, won his first of 218 scoring 1:51.1 decision in a $14,500 Winners pace with VinceCopeland handling the reins. Wichita Lineman (Allan Davis) was runner-up. Fox Valley Inferno (Eddie Davis Jr.) was the show finisher.

In second $14,500 event, Real Kid got up for Jonathan Roberts in1:53.1besting Casino Bags Anso (Copeland) and early leader Big Bad Mike (Tetrick). A Real Desire Lady The Kid gelding trained by Kevin Lare and owned by Frank Chick won for the first time this year in his second appearance.

In the first of two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming/Handicaps, Jet Airway with Corey Callahan moved out of third on the half-mile turn and battled front-pacing Western Young Gun until mid-stretch when the

Seven-year-old Jereme's Jet horse pulled away for a 1;51.2 victory for owner Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis. Whirl Monroe (Kirby) hustled home second with Ideal Fashion ( Morgan) third.

That same winning time of 1:51.2 was good enough for Cyclone Kiwi N to post a fifth consecutive victory for driver Tim Tetrick and owner Bamond Racing who re-claimed the Jereme's Jet -Another Kiwi gelding back last week and now lost him again via a $35,000 tag. Dialamara (Callahan) came on for second with Reggiano (Morgan) taking third.

Tetrick won three race, Tony Morgan, Corey Callahan and Jonathan Roberts had doubles.

No live racing Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Live racing is featured Monday through Thursday weekly with a 4: 30 p.m. post time.

Marv Bachrad