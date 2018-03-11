Rock The Nite springs 18-1 shocker

WASHINGTON, PA, March 10, 2018 -- Dismissed at a juicy 18-1, Rock The Nite blew by the tiring leaders late to pull off the harness racing upset in Saturday's $18,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Rock The Nite hadn't raced since Jan. 8, and he hadn't been successful against the track's elite pacers. On Saturday, however, he saved ground through a swift three-quarters, and when Wilbur Yoder angled him off the cones in mid-stretch, he roared past to triumph in 1:53. A Real Miracle finished second, a head back, while early leader Lincolnjames saved show.

Norm Parker trains Rock The Nite, a 6-year-old Rocknroll Hanover -Queen Of The Ball gelding who lifted his career bankroll to $155,464, for owner/breeder Bob Key.

Aaron Merriman collected three wins on the 10-race card while Mike Wilder and trainer Paul Corey teamed for a double.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, first post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino