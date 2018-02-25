Day At The Track

Rose Run Parker wins decisively in Meadows feature

01:38 AM 25 Feb 2018 NZDT
Run Rose Parker

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 24, 2018 -- Rose Run Parker powered to the front at the three-eighths and cruised to a decisive 6-1/2-length victory in Saturday's feature, a $12,700 Conditioned Trot, at The Meadows.

Rose Run Parker got away second, but when Dave Palone sent him to the lead, the 7-year-old Jailhouse Jesse-Centergy gelding glided through the slop and scored in 1:55.1. Drift Away rallied for second while early leader Dont Rush saved show.

Ron Burke trains Rose Run Parker, who won for the 45th time in 84 career starts and lifted his bankroll to $897,450, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Dan Rawlings and Palone each collected three victories on the 10-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday, first post 1:05 PM.

Evan Pattak

