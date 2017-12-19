"Winningest" standardbred in North America

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 18, 2017 -- Safe From Terror reclaimed her lead in the battle for "winningest" harness racing standardbred in North America in 2017, capturing her 22nd victory this year in Monday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows. Safe From Terror has been dueling with the western New York-based mare Quicksilvercandy A, who has 21 wins this season.

Assigned post 8, Safe From Terror was parked through a blistering 26.3 opening panel. But the 5-year-old daughter of Western Terror -In A Safe Place still was much the best, as she widened her lead late for Jim Pantaleano to score in 1:51.3. Miss Mady shot the Lightning Lane for second, 5-1/4 lengths back, with the pocket-sitting Shady Caroline third.

Diana Riegle trains Safe From Terror, who now boasts $889,457 in career earnings, for Winchester Baye Acres.

Pantaleano collected five wins on the 13-race card while Mike Wilder enjoyed a triple.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino