Day At The Track

"Winningest" standardbred in North America

12:58 PM 19 Dec 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Safe From Terror, harness racing
Safe From Terror
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 18, 2017 -- Safe From Terror reclaimed her lead in the battle for "winningest" harness racing standardbred in North America in 2017, capturing her 22nd victory this year in Monday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows. Safe From Terror has been dueling with the western New York-based mare Quicksilvercandy A, who has 21 wins this season.

Assigned post 8, Safe From Terror was parked through a blistering 26.3 opening panel. But the 5-year-old daughter of Western Terror-In A Safe Place still was much the best, as she widened her lead late for Jim Pantaleano to score in 1:51.3. Miss Mady shot the Lightning Lane for second, 5-1/4 lengths back, with the pocket-sitting Shady Caroline third.

Diana Riegle trains Safe From Terror, who now boasts $889,457 in career earnings, for Winchester Baye Acres.

Pantaleano collected five wins on the 13-race card while Mike Wilder enjoyed a triple.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Morgan closes in on 16,000 wins
19-Dec-2017 23:12 PM NZDT
Francis Tierney passes
19-Dec-2017 14:12 PM NZDT
"Winningest" standardbred in North America
19-Dec-2017 12:12 PM NZDT
Change in format of Award announcements
19-Dec-2017 12:12 PM NZDT
Make Belmont the crown jewel
19-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Miami Valley - $14 million in purses 2018!
19-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Napolitano, Garcia-Herrera take top honors
19-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News