Western Terror mare in 20th win this year

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 20, 2017 -- Surviving a brutal 26.1 opening panel, Safe From Terror won for the 20th time this year in Monday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows, moving her back into a tie with Quicksilvercandy A for "winningest" North American harness racing horse in 2017.

When Jim Pantaleano eschewed an early seat for Safe From Terror, she continued outside well past the quarter before making the top. But when Medusa pulled the pocket into the final turn and seemed sure to sail by, Safe From Terror dug deep and downed her by a neck in 1:51.4. Miss Mady finished third.

Bruce Riegle trains Safe From Terror, a 5-year-old daughter of Western Terror -In A Safe Place who won her third straight and pushed her career bankroll to $872,457, for Winchester Baye Acres.

Dan Rawlings piloted five winners on the 13-race card, including a pair for trainer Dirk Simpson.

THE MEADOWS ADDS $10,000 GUARANTEE FOR TUESDAY PICK 5

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, The Meadows Racetrack & Casino will offer a $10,000 total-pool guarantee for its Pick 5 wager as part of the United States Trotting Association's Strategic Wagering Initiative. The Meadows added the “instant” guarantee after Monday’s Pick 5 was uncovered, resulting in a two-day carryover of $3,188.50.

In addition, Tuesday’s card includes a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Pick 4, a regular feature of each program at The Meadows.

Minimum wager for the Pick 4 (races 4-7) and Pick 5 (races 9-13) is 50 cents. Since Pennsylvania law requires a minimum per-race wager of $2, a player wagering at the 50-cent level must bet at least four tickets.

First post Tuesday is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino