Day At The Track

Western Terror mare in 19th win this year!

12:51 PM 07 Nov 2017 NZDT
Safe From Terror, harness racing
Safe From Terror winning Monday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 6, 2017 -- Safe From Terror powered to her 19th win this year in Monday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows, lifting her to a tie with the 13-year-old harness racing mare Quicksilvercandy A for "winningest" Standarbred in North America in 2017.

The victory did not come easily for Safe From Terror, who was parked for the opening three-eighths before making the front. She drew off late for Jim Pantaleano to down the first-over Miss Mady by 1-1/4 lengths in 1:52.3 over a "good" surface. Rosemary Rose finished third.

Bruce Riegle trains Safe From Terror, a 5-year-old daughter of Western Terror-In A Safe Place who now boasts $863,457 in career earnings, for Winchester Baye Acres.

Pantaleano piloted four winners and Dave Palone three on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

