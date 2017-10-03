Sassa Hanover rolls in Meadows feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Oct. 2, 2017 -- Sassa Hanover blazed the opening quarter in 26.3 and didn't slow thereafter, easily capturing Monday's harness racing $20,000 Filly & Mare Not Listed Preferred/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Sassa Hanover pocketed her stablemate, Tessa Seelster, before the quarter, and the pair drew away from the field late to transform the stretch drive into their own private battle. Tessa Seelster vacated the pocket but could not cut into the margin of Sassa Hanover, who prevailed by 3/4 lengths in 1:52 for Aaron Merriman. Shark Gal rode the cones for show.

Ron Burke trains Sassa Hanover, a 5-year-old daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven -Sayo Hanover who now boasts $1,211,024 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable, Panhellenic Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Larry Karr. It was one of three wins on the 13-race card for Merriman.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino