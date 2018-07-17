Adios Week gets underway with Saturday elims

WASHINGTON, PA, July 16, 2018 -- Adios Week, the annual extravaganza at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino that features Grand Circuit harness racing, giveaways, gastronomic delights and other fan-centric activities, kicks off Saturday, July 21 with eliminations for the 52nd edition of the $450,000 (est) Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids.

Adios Week culminates with the July 28 final of the Adios, one of harness racing's marquee events for 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers. Post time for Adios day, which includes five Grand Circuit stakes in addition to the Adios, is 12 noon.

The Meadows and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA) will present Adios Week activities both traditional and new. Here's the schedule:

Saturday, July 21 -- Adios eliminations highlight a card that also includes a $165,000 (est) Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $60,000 (est) PA Stallion Series event -- both for freshman pacing colts and geldings. The Meadows will give away Adios travel mugs and offer a BBQ Pit and a bar on the apron. After the races, the "Rockin' On The Rail" series of live Saturday concerts continues with a performance by Bon Journey on the apron. First post is 1:05 PM.

Tuesday, July 24 -- The draw for Adios post positions takes place at 12:30 PM and can be seen on Meadows Live! Festivities include Harness Racing Bingo, with a $50 wagering voucher up for grabs. The live card follows at 1:05 PM.

Wednesday, July 25 -- During the live card (first post 1:05 PM), mycash members can compete for mycash bonus points in handicapping contests at the track and its Harmar facility.

Friday, July 27 -- Live racing begins at 5:30 PM, headlined by two $50,000 (est) Grand Circuit stakes: the Ed Ryan for 2-year-old colt and gelding trotters and the Judge Joe McGraw for freshman filly trotters. Fans can observe the assembly in the Racebook of the blanket of orchids bestowed on the Adios champion, and they can enjoy the BBQ Pit and outside bar, food trucks and live music from DJ AJ. The MSOA will stage a "Family Fun Night" including a petting zoo and a bounce house.

Saturday, July 28 -- The Pace for the Orchids is set for approximately 4 PM while the five supporting Grand Circuit stakes are headed by the $125,000 (est) Quinton Patterson Adioo Volo for 3-year-old filly pacers. Exciting wagering opportunities include three with pool guarantees: $15,000 for the Adios Pick 4 (races 9-12), $10,000 for the Early Pick 4 (races 4-7) and $10,000 for the Pick 5 (final five races).

The MSOA will continue its family-friendly activities, and fans may enjoy food trucks and a VIP Trackside Tent. (Visit www.meadowsgaming for details.) DJ AJ will spin records, and the featured "Rockin' On The Rail" band is NOMAD.

The draw for Adios eliminations post positions takes place Tuesday, July 17.