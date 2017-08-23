Seviyorum clinches berth in final

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 22, 2017 -- Seviyorum wrapped up a berth in the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes championship with a crisp harness racing victory in Tuesday's $162,615 final preliminary leg at The Meadows.

The event for freshman filly trotters, known as the Delmonica Hanover, was contested over three divisions, with Strawberry Hanover and Hey Blondie taking the other splits. Andy Miller and trainer Julie Miller teamed for a PASS double with Seviyorum and Strawberry Hanover. The PASS championships for 2-year-olds are set for Monday, Sept. 4 at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Seviyorum was third down the backside when Miller sent her after the leader, Southwind Angelica. The daughter of Donato Hanover -Armbro Domino gobbled up that rival and drew off to score in 1:56.4. The pocket-sitting SMS Princess was second, 2-3/4 lengths back, while Southwind Angelica saved show.

"I raced her on the front end last time, and she kind of pulled up on me in the lane," Miller said. "So I just wanted her to follow horses for a while. When I asked her to go, she responded."

Stroy Inc. and Andy Miller Stable campaign the homebred Seviyorum.

After three horses in the field of six broke stride early, Hey Blondie and Andrew McCarthy found themselves last among the remaining contenders. McCarthy urged Hey Blondie to the front past the quarter, and the daughter of Cantab Hall -Winbak Blondie made the move stand up, downing Tiffany's Flash by 1-3/4 lengths in 1:57.2. Lindy On Tap earned show.

"I usually take it easy with her the first quarter," McCarthy said. "The way it looked, I didn't have to move from too far back, so I thought I'd get her out there and steady the speed a little bit. She had enough trotting home."

Strawberry Hanover earned stake honors in her third career start by rolling to the top and holding off Front Circle by a neck in 1:56.3. Win Treasures completed the ticket.

"She was ready to go early in the season, then she had a few issues and mental things we had to get her over," Andy Miller said of the Marvin Katz-Al Libfeld-owned daughter of Donato Hanover -Star Hanover. "She didn't like stuff hitting her on the face. She's better, but she's still better on the front. She's learning to follow, too."

Mike Wilder piloted four winners, including two for trainer Tyler Stillings, on the 14-race card.

Wednesday's program at The Meadows features a pair of stakes for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters: a $141,428 PA Sires Stake known as the Hickory Smoke and a $60,000 PA Stallion Series event. First post is 1:05 PM.

