Day At The Track

Shadow fields for the Harness Jewels

04:08 PM 25 May 2017 NZST
The Harness Jewels
The Harness Jewels

Here are the harness racing shadow fields for the nine Group 1 races being held at the Ashburton Trust Harness Jewels next Saturday, June 3.

Please note these fields could be subject to change - depending on any withdrawals before the final field is drawn at noon tomorrow NZT.

These final fields will be available on www.hrnz.co.nz around 12.30pm tomorrow (Friday).

If you have any questions please feel free to contact myself on the details below or Darrin Williams on 03 964 1192.

Click here to view the fields.

 

Includes Video
Includes Video
