Shark Gal with relentless first-over move

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 17, 2018 -- Shark Gal was first over forever, but she still had enough in the tank to draw off in the lane en route to victory in Wednesday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $12,700 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

Trainer/driver Wilbur Yoder had Shark Gal moving from sixth before the half. The 6-year-old daughter of Shark Gesture -Daybreak Gal steadily gobbled up horses and cleared into the final turn. She scored in 1:56.4 over a "good" surface, 4-1/2 lengths better than the rallying Gurl Band K, with Upfrontwhosurlady third. Lester Wright campaigns Shark Gal, who extended her career bankroll to $142,362.

Mike Wilder collected three wins on the 13-race program.

Live racing at The Meadows continues with a special Thursday card, first post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino