Shesasmokinlady extends bankroll to $244,775

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 5, 2017 -- Shuffled to fourth at the three-quarters, Shesasmokinlady found late racing room and captured Tuesday's harness racing $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Even when trainer/driver Ray Paver found that path to victory for the 4-year-old daughter of McArdle -Smokin Pistol, her work wasn't finished, as she had to hold off the late charge of Yankee Moonshine to edge her by a nose in 1:52.2 over a "good" surface. Early leader Tessa Seelster finished third.

Iris Horowitz bred and owns Shesasmokinlady, who extended her career bankroll to $244,775. The victory came the same day Paver was honored for collecting career driving win 4,000 last month.

Dave Palone and trainer Ron Burke teamed for a pair of victories on the 13-race card, as did Jim Pantaleano and trainer Rich Gillock.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino