Show Runner converts pocket trip to victory

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 31, 2017 -- Show Runner stalked Skippin By from the pocket, then overtook her in the lane to capture Tuesday's harness racing $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Skippin By worked out a seemingly comfortable 58.2 half, but she was vulnerable on the sloppy surface. The conditions suited Show Runner just fine, as she pulled the pocket for Jim Pantaleano at the top of the lane and prevailed in 1:55.1. Medusa rallied for second, a neck back, while Skippin By saved show.

Christen Pantaleano trains Show Runner, a 7-year-old daughter of Little Steven -Peace Runner who vaulted over $400,000 in career earnings, for A Piece Of The Action LLC.

Aaron Merriman collected three wins on the 12-race card.

THE MEADOWS ADDS $25,000 GUARANTEE FOR WEDNESDAY PICK 5

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 31, 2017 -- On Wednesday, Feb. 1, The Meadows Racetrack & Casino will offer a $25,000 total-pool guarantee for its Pick 5 wager as part of the United States Trotting Association's Strategic Wagering Initiative. The Meadows added the "instant" guarantee after Tuesday's Pick 5 was uncovered, resulting in a two-day carryover of $8,134.72.

In addition, Wednesday's card includes a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Pick 4 -- a regular feature of each program at The Meadows -- as well as a $2,918.19 carryover for the day's first superfecta.

Minimum wager for the Pick 4 (races 4-7) and Pick 5 (races 9-13) is 50 cents. Since Pennsylvania law requires a minimum per-race wager of $2, a player wagering at the 50-cent level must bet at least four tickets.

First post for Wednesday's program is 1 PM.

