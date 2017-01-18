Show Runner grinds out win in feature

12:00 PM 18 Jan 2017 NZDT
Show Runner
Show Runner winning Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 17, 2017 -- First over forever, a game Show Runner somehow found enough late to get by the leader and capture Tuesday's $20,000 harness racing filly & mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Show Runner was fourth past the three-eighths when Jim Pantaleano sent her after Medusa, who appeared to have the race under control following a 30 second-quarter breather. But the 7-year-old daughter of Little Steven-Peace Runner kept advancing on the "good" surface and scored in 1:53.3. Spreester shot the Lightning Lane for second, a head back, while Medusa saved show.

Christen Pantaleano trains Show Runner, who extended her lifetime bankroll to $394,431, for A Piece Of The Action LLC.

Jim Pantaleano and Dave Palone each piloted four winners on the 13-race card.

