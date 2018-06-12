$159,868 PASS to Sidewalk Dancer, Serene Stride

The event for 3-year-old filly pacers, known as the Adios Betty, was contested over two divisions, with Serene Stride taking the other split.

WASHINGTON, PA, June 11, 2018 — Sidewalk Dancer peeled off cover past the three-quarters, turned on the jets in the lane and rolled to her third straight victory in Monday’s $159,868 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows.

All the victories in Sidewalk Dancer’s current streak, including a PASS leg at Harrah’s Philadelphia, have come since trainer Chris Oakes began treating her with Lasix. Winning driver Brett Miller believes the medication is making a difference.

“I think it’s played a big part,” Miller said. “Last year, she was real high strung, so I’m sure Lasix is really helping her. She’s amazing. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope she stays sound.”

In the Adios Betty, Sidewalk Dancer followed the live cover of Cult Icon before exploding late to triumph in 1:52, 2 lengths better than the rallying Alexa’s Power. Early leader Sansovina Hanover completed the ticket. Northfork Racing, Omar Beiler and Dennis Coons campaign the daughter of A Rocknroll Dance-Road Sign, who lifted her lifetime bankroll to $157,779.

Serene Stride had a more anxious journey, stalking Double A Mint from the pocket and hoping to find the Lightning Lane before the closers brushed by.

“I was a little bit worried about that,” said winning driver Tony Hall. “Once I got down in there and she cleared the horse on the lead, she kind of sat down on me the last 50 feet. She just kind of coasted through. The track’s a little heavy today on the inside, and I’m thinking that might have played a part.”

Serene Stride held off Aldine Hanover, who found a late seam, by a head in 1:53.3, with Ideal Talker third.

Mark Harder conditions Serene Stride, a daughter of Somebeachsomewhere-Southwind Siren who won for the sixth time in seven 2018 starts and now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $126.678, for Emilio and Maria Rosati.

Dave Palone collected three wins, including a pair for trainer Kevin Johnson, on the 13-race card.

Stake racing at The Meadows continues Tuesday, when the program features an $80,000 PA Stallion Series event for sophomore filly pacers. First post is 1:05 PM.