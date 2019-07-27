Sister Sledge, Caviart Quilia remain unbeaten

WASHINGTON, PA, July 26, 2019 -- Sister Sledge and Caviart Guilia each extended her career unbeaten streak to four with harness racing driver Dave Palone piloting -- and Sister Sledge matched the stake record to boot -- in Friday's $60,000 Arden Downs Grand Circuit event for freshman filly trotters at The Meadows. Sorella took the third division of the stake known as the Judge Joe McGraw.

Sister Sledge, who went in 1:53.4 in a PA All-Stars split at Pocono, didn't have to go quite that fast Friday, as she took the lead at her leisure and drew off thereafter. But her performance impressed Palone.

When do I ever come to you and just have 'wow' to say?" Palone said. "I actually started shutting her down in the middle of the last turn, 28 flat, ear plugs in. They'll have a lot of fun with her; she's a special filly."

The daughter of Father Patrick -Behindcloseddoors scored in 1:55.1, equaling the stake record Dangle Then Deke established in 2016. Perth Angel De Vie was 5-3/4 lengths back in second, with The Next One third. Ron Burke trains Sister Sledge for Burke Racing Stable, Jason Melillo, J&T Silva-Purnel&Libby, and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Sister Sledge

Caviart Guilia took a different path, getting away sixth for trainer Brian Brown before launching an effortless first-over move that carried her to victory in 1:57.1, 2 lengths better than Miss Wilia. Aqua Lillies completed the ticket.

" I touched base with Brian today," Palone said. "He told me from the rail, she has plenty of go. Don't get in a hurry with her and she'll give you a good try."

Caviart Farms campaigns the daughter of Explosive Matter Gossip Hanover.

$60,000 Arden Downs Stake - 2-Year-Old Colt & Gelding Trotters

Friday's card also featured the $60,000 Edward M. Ryan, a Grand Circuit event, with the splits going to Stickler Hanover, Town Victor and Penance.

Brady Brown gave Stickler Hanover a ground-saving trip before the duo poured through the Lightning Lane to prevail in a career-best 1:57.2. I Have A Dream finished second, beaten 1-1/4 lengths, while Bold Moves earned show.

"I didn't give him a very good trip in the stallion series and wanted to do better with him today," Brown said. "Up the backside I knew I had plenty of horse. When the horse on the front broke, I decided to stay in. This horse has some potential." Brown has won many PA Fairs stakes, but this was his initial stakes victory at The Meadows.

The 4-5 favorite, Town Victor was away third but cleared to the front for Wilbur Yoder and triumphed handily in 1:58, matching his life mark. Werner Hanover was second, 4-1/4 lengths in arrears, with Hennessy AM S third. It was the third consecutive victory for the homebred Winning Mister -P Town Girl gelding.

"I'm kicking around the idea of putting in the next sires stake (at Harrah's Philadelphia) because a lot of the good ones will be at the Peter Haughton," said winning trainer Rich Gillock, who owns Town Victor with Barbara Richardson. "But he's a big colt, and I'd rather not overdo it with him this year so he can come back a good colt at 3."

Saturday's card at The Meadows features the $400,000 final of the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids as well as five other Grand Circuit stakes and the $50,000 Foiled Again Invitational Pace. In addition, the program will offer three total-pool guarantees worth a combined $37,500 and a $5,841.08 carryover in the final-race Super Hi.5. Special post time is 11;25 AM, with the Adios (race 15) projected for 4:30 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association