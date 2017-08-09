Some Renditions dominates in Stallion Series

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 7, 2017 -- Some Renditions dominated the harness racing field on the front end, scoring in a stake-fastest 1:54.1 over a "good" surface in Monday's $60,000 Pennsylvania Stallion Series event at The Meadows.

The stake for 2-year-old filly pacers was contested over three divisions, with Cult Icon and Round The Beach taking the other splits. Trainer Michael Hall and the ownership team of CTC Stable, Howard Taylor and Bradley Grant enjoyed a stake double with Some Renditions and Round The Beach.

Some Renditions shot to the lead from post 5 for Dan Rawlings and, despite some freshman moments, widened late, downing Ana Hanover by 5-3/4 lengths. Save Your Breath was third.

"She was real green, kind of snaky," Rawlings said of the daughter of Somebeachsomewhere -Wenditions, "but Mike (Hall) called me last night and again this morning to remind me to put her in play, that she was a little sick last week and had some steering problems. Mike did some rigging changes; obviously, they worked."

Cult Icon, who deployed a closing style in her initial career starts, got involved earlier Monday with a quarter-pole move that carried her to her third straight victory in 1:56. Krushed Apple was 2-1/2 lengths back in second, with Real Fine third.

"I actually hate her on the lead, but we weren't going real fast," said winning driver Tyler Smith. "She's just so lazy and messing around on the front. But when a horse came to her, she did everything right and kept pacing through the wire."

A daughter of Bettor's Delight -Yankee Icon, Cult Icon races for trainer Trent Stohler and owners Trent Stohler Stable, Tim Graber, Single G Stables and Stately Gaits Stable.

Round The Beach appeared to be gapping at the three-quarters, but she found another gear for Dave Palone and overtook the leader, Sarpa Hanover, in the lane to prevail in 1:55.4. Sanfrancisco Treat rallied for second, 1/2 length in arrears, while Sarpa Hanover saved show.

"I was just trying to get her to relax and cut my own mile in the two hole," Palone said. "She felt like she had plenty of pace, but she shows a mistake last week in the last turn, so I was being careful. I knew I would get out."

In the $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace, Shesasmokin Lady shot the Lightning Lane to score for trainer/driver Ray Paver and owner Iris Horowitz in 1:53, a length better than the first-over Hurricane Calleigh. Lakeisha Hall completed the ticket. The 4-year-old daughter of McAardle -Smokin Pistol pushed her career bankroll to $319,525 while giving Paver career driving win 3,999.

Jim Pantaleano piloted four winners on the 13-race card.

Tuesday's card at The Meadows features the Meadow Cheer, a $158,254 PA Sires Stake for freshman filly pacers. First post is 1:05 PM.

