Southwind Amazon streaking again

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 18, 2019 -- Southwind Amazon, harness racing's "winningest" horse in 2018 with 22 victories, is streaking again.

The 9-year-old Camluck -Artoonist gelding survived a 26.2 opening panel in the slop -- and a hotly contested stretch duel when three rivals were within reach -- to notch his fourth straight victory in Friday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows. Southwind Amazon prevailed in 1:52.3 for Ronnie Wrenn Jr., trainer Paul Holzman and owner Ameer Najor, a head better than the first-over Dapper Dude, with Knocking Around third.

It was career win 71 for Southwind Amazon, who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $775,547. Aaron Merriman piloted five winners, including a pair for trainer Bill Rhoades, on the 13-race program.

In other highlights of the week at The Meadows:

Pantaleano Wins 6, Including Final 5 on Tuesday Card

Tuesday's card belonged to Jim Pantaleano, who won six races -- including the final five on the 13-race card. Pantaleano tallied for trainers J.L. Adams, Kris Hite, Paul Kennedy, Christen Pantaleano, Doug Snyder and Dave Zito. Chris Shaw also enjoyed a big day, albeit in a different way. He scored at 59-1 with Jean Rastetter and Ron Harvey's Blue Bell Bonnie, sending the mare over $100,000 in career earnings, and he finished second at 52-1 with Robert Barnard's Filly Forty.

In the $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace, Circle The Page -- dismissed at 24-1 -- made up 7-1/2 lengths for Dan Rawlings and snapped a mini-slump by defeating White Metro by a neck in 1:54. Fox Valley Charm, the 3-5 favorite, saved show. John Sullivan conditions the 5-year-old daughter of Real Artist -Queen Marie, who vaulted over $200,000 in lifetime earnings, and owns with Michael Marocco.

Explosive Leggs Rallies for 3rd Straight

Explosive Leggs rallied wide through the final turn, powered past the leaders and collected his third straight victory in Monday's feature, a $15,000 Conditioned Trot. Mike Wilder drove for trainer Carl Cocciolone, who owns with Mark Sosovicka. TSM Photo Bugger finished second, 1-3/4 lengths back, with Parkhill Lancelot third. The winner, a 7-year-old Explosive Matter -American Leggs gelding, extended his career bankroll to $209,727 by scoring in 1:58.3 over a "good" surface.

Imasharktoo enlivened Monday's proceedings with a 57-1 upset for Jeremy Indof, trainer John Zawistowski and owners Andrew Chudzik and Diane Chudzik. Wilder fashioned a four-bagger on the 13-race card.

Dirty Secret 8-1 Winner in Top Distaff Pace

Dirty Secret stalked 4-5 favorite Barn Bella from the pocket, then edged past her by a head in the lane for David McNeight III to pull off the 8-1 upset in 1:56.2 in Wednesday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace. A rallying Bessie completed the ticket. David McNeight, Jr. trains the 7-year-old daughter of Justice Hall -Classic Flight, who lifted her lifetime earnings to $261,280, for Peter Kibler, Kenneth Owczarczak and Courtney McNeight.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, first post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino