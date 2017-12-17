Day At The Track

Southwind Amazon upsets at 10-1 in feature

01:59 PM 17 Dec 2017 NZDT
Southwind Amazon, harness racing
Southwind Amazon
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 16, 2017 -- Southwind Amazon endured a hotly contested 26.3 opening quarter and had plenty left late en route to a 10-1 harness racing upset in Saturday's $20,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Southwind Amazon picked up valuable cover when Lincolnjames retook the lead, and he blew by that rival in the lane to triumph in 1:51.4 for Dan Rawlings. Atta Boy Dan shot the Lightning Lane for second, beaten a length, while Lincolnjames saved show.

Paul Holzman trains Southwind Amazon, a 7-year-old Camluck-Artoonist gelding who now boasts $523,697 in career earnings, for Ameer Najor.

Dave Palone and Jim Pantaleano each piloted three winners on the 12-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

