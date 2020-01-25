"DOT" wins Freehold Preferred Trot

Freehold, NJ --- A change of tactics and a great trip proved the keys for Dot Dot Dot Dash, as the harness racing veteran mare won Freehold Raceway 's Preferred Handicap trot on Friday (January 24).

Usually a deep closer, driver Chase Vandervort elected to try something different, and send her to the lead. She eventually tucked in the pocket behind pace-setting Lily's Swan Pond, who got through a quarter in 28.2 and a half in 58.3. As they rounded the final turn, Chase kept his drive on the inside, while Lily's Swan Pond remained clear. In the stretch, he shot "Dot" up the passing lane, and it proved the winning move. She crossed the wire a length in front, going the mile in 1:57.2.

The 10-year-old is no stranger to Freehold. Last year, six of her nine victories came at the Jersey half-miler, all of them at the Preferred level. In her career, she's won 32 times from 165 starts, and earned more than $523,000. She's owned by Bill Vandervort, and trained by Leah Vandervort. The second choice in the win pool by just $8, she returned $6.20 to win, $4.20 to place, and $3 to show.

Lily's Swan Pond held on to second, while Magic MVP, who won the Preferred last week, rallied wide and finished third. Drazzmatazz, Mugshot Jess, Zagster, and Armagedon Seelester rounded out the order of finish.

Live racing continues at Freehold on Saturday, with a scheduled start time of 12:30 PM EST.