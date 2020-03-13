Freehold Raceway closing for two weeks

Freehold, NJ — Freehold Raceway has been advised that an individual, who has been in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), was in attendance at the track on Saturday (March 7).

As of today, the individual who was in attendance at Freehold Raceway has not tested positive for COVID-19 but continues to be monitored.

In light of these circumstances Freehold Raceway has issued the following statement:

“In the interest and health of our guests, horsemen/horsewomen and employees we have made the decision to close all operations at Freehold Raceway until all areas of our racing and grandstand buildings have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Live racing scheduled for March 13-14 and March 20-21 will be canceled and no simulcasting will be conducted.

“All employees, and any other individuals who were in the Freehold racing areas on March 7 are being requested to self-quarantine. Freehold Raceway has been in communication with local health officials regarding this situation and will continue to communicate updates as needed.”

Freehold Raceway is committed to continuing to adjust our efforts as directed by public health officials. In addition, the following items will be implemented going forward for guest safety:

– More frequent public restroom cleaning rotations

– Additional sanitation stations in high volume

– Increased sanitation of door handles and wagering devices

– Sanitation of menus after each guest use in all food and beverage venues

– Continued awareness among team members regarding cleanliness and sanitation, i.e. hand washing

– Additional carpet cleaning in high volume areas