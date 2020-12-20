Marshall concludes driving career

Freehold, NJ --- For more than four decades, the harness racing driving colony at Freehold Raceway has included "Diamond Jim" Marshall III . That era came to an end on Saturday, but not before Marshall notched one more victory.

In his penultimate drive, race 10, Marshall won his 3,820th race. He put Rancousy on the lead early on, and never gave it up, holding for a half-length win. The winner is owned by Barbara Bongiorno and John Papadakis, and trained by Robert Bongiorno.

Following the race, Marshall was honored with a ceremony on the track, where he was presented with a ceremonial mug. Jim's wife, Donna, a trainer, and his son, Jim IV, a driver, were present.

His final drive came in the eleventh race, on Nobles Finesse, for trainer Paul Fusco. He encountered traffic trouble, and ended up fifth.

Marshall won his first race in 1977, guiding Governor Duke to victory at Freehold. His more than 33,000 drives have earned more than $25 million.

When not driving at Freehold, Marshall serves as the assistant starter at the Meadowlands. In February, he'll begin serving as a judge at Pocono Downs.

Live racing resumes at Freehold next Saturday (December 26), starting at 12:30 PM