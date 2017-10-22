Day At The Track

Stride Of Pride wins third straight

09:55 AM 22 Oct 2017 NZDT
Stride Of Pride, harness racing
Stride Of Pride winning Saturday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Oct. 21, 2017 -- Stride Of Pride captured his third straight harness racing victory, this one as impressive as the previous two, in Saturday's $20,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Stride Of Pride was stalking Dapper Dude from the pocket when Dave Palone sent him wide for the drive. The 4-year-old Manhardt-Apple B gelding blew by Dapper Dude and drew off late to down his rival by 2-1/4 lengths in 1:51. Happy Andyversary was a ground-saving third.

It was the fifth win in the last six starts for Stride Of Pride with a combined victory margin of 16-1/2 lengths. Ron Burke trains him for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and RTC Stables.

Burke enjoyed a four-bagger on the 12-race card while Jim Pantaleano and Palone each fashioned a triple.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

