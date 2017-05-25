Day At The Track

Tamarind scores gritty first-over win

12:45 PM 25 May 2017 NZST
Tamarind
Tamarind winning Wednesday’s feature at The Meadows.
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, May 24, 2017 -- The harness racing veteran Tamarind displayed his class and toughness Wednesday at The Meadows when he sustained a first-over bid in the slop and went on to capture the featured race, a $13,000 conditioned trot.

Tamarind was fourth near the half when Aaron Merriman sent him after the leader, Classic Banker. It took the 9-year-old son of Angus Hall-Spicegirl Kosmos most of the back half to wear down Classic Banker, but he drew off in the stretch to prevail in 1:55. Mike The Trader rallied for second, 2-1/2 lengths back, while Classic Banker saved show.

Bill Bercury owns and trains Tamarind, who boosted his career bankroll to $892,084.

Mike Wilder and Merriman each fashioned a three-bagger on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes with a special Friday card that features the $72,000 Currier & Ives for 3-year-old filly trotters. First post is 5 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

