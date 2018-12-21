Teddy Brosevelt trots softly, carries big kick

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 19, 2018 -- Teddy Brosevelt trotted softly for most of the mile but carried a big kick late, winning a division of Wednesday's harness racing Holiday Claiming Series for $20,000 claiming trotters at The Meadows. Pembroke Morgan captured the other $16,000 second-leg split.

Teddy Brosevelt was fourth at the top of the lane, but when trainer/driver Tyler Stillings cut him loose, he gobbled up the leader, Campbellini, and held off Invested In Lindy by a head to score in 1:59. Campbellini saved show. Rags To Riches Of PA campaigns the 3-year-old Guccio -Princess Royalty gelding.

Pembroke Morgan, who broke stride in the series opener, followed the live cover of Mac Deeno for Mike Wilder and swept by the leader, IC Caviar, in the stretch to defeat him by 2-3/4 lengths in 1:57, matching his career best. Mac Deeno completed the ticket. Randy Bendis trains and owns the 4-year-old CR Power Glide -Pembroke Glitz gelding.

Wednesday's card also featured the second leg of a Holiday Claiming Series for $10,000 claiming trotters. Dave Palone and trainer Ron Burke swept the splits with Boy Meets Girl K and J-S Jesses Girl.

All six current Holiday Claiming Series conclude on a special New Year's Eve card that also features the career finale of Foiled Again, the richest Standardbred all time with earnings exceeding $7.6 million. First post Dec. 31 is 5:30 PM.

Elsewhere on the program, Dirty Secret withstood the late rally of Lass A Rope, downing her by a head in 1:56, with Expose Yourself third after a difficult trip. David McNeight III piloted the 6-year-old daughter of Justice Hall -Classic Flight, who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $244,380, for trainer David McNeight, Jr. and owners Peter Kibler, Kenneth Owczarczak and Courtney McNeight. It was career win 999 for the younger McNeight.

Palone collected five wins and Jim Pantaleano three on the 12-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino