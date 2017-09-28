Shoeless horses take Keystone Classic splits

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 27, 2017 -- While one occasionally sees a Standardbred race without shoes, the barefoot look may become a harness racing trend following the success of Temple Ruins and Sianna Hanover in Wednesday's $93,298 Keystone Classic at The Meadows.

Trainer Ron Burke removed their shoes for the stake, and each of the 3-year-old filly trotters responded with a victory for Dave Palone. In fact, Temple Ruins blazed home in 1:53.3 to equal Classic Martine's stake record. In the third division, Cantabmymoney blew up the tote board when she upset at 30-1.

Temple Ruins, who had never raced sans shoes before, quarter-poled to the front and jogged home, downing the first-over Mimosa Hanover by 7-1/4 lengths, with Kannections Honey third.

"I didn't have to pull the earplugs -- she was great today," Palone said. "Ronnie made a great move pulling her shoes -- she loved the racetrack. It's very forgiving and a little deep today. Just when you think Ronnie's out of moves, he comes up with another one."

Burke Racing Stable, Michelle Yanek, Paul Treiber and Weaver Bruscemi LLC campaign the daughter of Donato Hanover -Temple Of Heaven, who extended her career bankroll to $273,561.

Unlike her stablemate, Sianna Hanover had competed without shoes, most recently at the Meadowlands in August. Burke indicated he had been waiting for the right opportunity to try her shoeless again.

"The weather's better now. The tracks are deeper. They have more cushion, so her feet will hold up better," Burke said. "When she races barefoot, she's a different-gaited horse. Her gait drops lower, she doesn't interfere, and she trots better. I think I'll race her right back at Lexington on Sunday. She can race barefoot there for sure, and I think she'll really pick up on that track."

In the Keystone Classic, Sianna Hanover enjoyed a pocket trip, then shot the Lightning Lane to down Rosesareexplosive by 3/4 lengths in a career-best 1:55.1. Early leader Broadway Concert completed the ticket. The daughter of Donato Hanover -Simplicity now has banked $183,038 for Burke Racing Stable, Our Horse Cents Stables and J&T Silva Stables.

Seventh by 8 lengths at the three-quarters, Cantabmymoney swung wide through the stretch for Tony Hall and defeated Vodka N Lindy by a neck in 1:55.3, with Dressed To Impress third. Bob Key bred and owns the daughter of Cantab Hall -Missy Money Bags, who was fourth in last week's Buckette at Delaware.

"It was the same kind of trip she had at Delaware, but they were sprinting there so it didn't look as good," winning trainer Norm Parker said. "This was a very tough filly to get to the races, but Mr. Key was patient with her. The speed is there, but she's a temperamental filly who might make a break at any time."

Mike Wilder piloted five winners -- he swept races 5-8 and got a dead-heat victory in race 9 -- while Palone enjoyed a four-bagger on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the card features the season's final Keystone Classic, a $68,300 event for 3-year-old filly pacers. First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino