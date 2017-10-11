Tessa Seelster cruises in $20,000 feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Oct. 10, 2017 -- Tessa Seelster quarter-poled to the top and cruised home from there, capturing Tuesday's $20,000 harness racing filly & mare Not Listed Preferred/Preferred Handicap Pace in a sharp 1:51.3.

Tessa Seelster was away second for Dave Palone but sat only briefly behind Spreester before powering to the top. The 5-year-old daughter of Shadow Play -Titania Seelster drew off late, downing Spreester by 3 lengths, while Southwind Roulette shot the Lightning Lane for show.

Ron Burke trains Tessa Seelster, who soared over $500,000 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Jonathan Newman.

Elsewhere on Tuesday's card, Flowers N Songs took the $15,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life Trotting Handicap with an eye-popping charge through the Lightning Lane that carried her from seventh to first in 1:55.2. Dan Charlino piloted the 4-year-old daughter of Deweycheatumnhowe -Pleasure's Song, who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $539,503, for trainer Rich Gillock and owner/breeder Bob Key.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino