The Elitlopp 2018 is over - what is next?

The Elitlopp is over for this year and we send our biggest gratulations to Ringostarr Treb and his harness racing team!

We summarize this past weekend with great weather, great horses, thrilling harness races and new friends from all over the world.

The Elitlopp 2019 and World Driving Championship

We have already started planning for the Elitlopp tour 2019. The tour will be held May 23-27 and the itinerary for the tour will be similiar to the one this year.

Furthermore, the World Driving Championship 2019 will be held in Sweden.

During a weeks’ time, some of the best drivers in the world will travel all around Sweden, competing at the different tracks.

We will of course make a tour for all of you who wish to join.

The date for the extended Elitlopp-tour with the World Driving Championship is May 23 – June 2.

More information is expected to be released during october/november.

Join us for a weekend in Paris and kickstart the year with the worlds largest harnecc race: Prix d'Amérique. We arrange tours including hotels, transfers, a visit at Grosbois and of course many different extra activities, to experience the french kitchen, Mouiln Rouge and much more.

