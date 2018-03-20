Day At The Track

The Dark Shadow turns back Bilbo Hanover

11:43 AM 20 Mar 2018 NZDT
The Dark Shadow
The Dark Shadow winning Monday’s feature

WASHINGTON, PA, March 19, 2018 -- The Dark Shadow thwarted Bilbo Hanover twice -- once in the first quarter and again in the last -- en route to victory in Monday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $13,000 Conditioned Pace.

The Dark Shadow would not release Bilbo Hanover in their duel for the early lead, forcing him to drop in third. The game challenger tried again with a first-over bid, but The Dark Shadow drew off under Dave Palone's urging and downed Bilbo Hanover by 2-1/2 lengths in 1:52.3. Dew N Doughnuts was a ground-saving third.

Ron Burke trains The Dark Shadow, a 4-year-old Shadow Play-Bestofbothworlds gelding who extended his career bankroll to $133,313, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Palone collected three wins on the 10-race card while Aaron Merriman and trainer Clay Faurot, Jr. teamed for a pair of victories.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Tuesday, when the card features a pair of carryovers -- a $3,144.45 carryover in the day's first superfecta and a $1,583.50 carryover in the Pick 5 (races 6-10).

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

