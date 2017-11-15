Bessie back on top in feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 14, 2017 — Bessie regained her status among the harness racing distaff trotting elite at The Meadows when she rallied to capture Tuesday’s $17,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life Handicap.

A top performer at The Meadows for several years, Bessie had to drop into lower-end conditioned races to get her most recent victory. But the 6-year-old daughter of Equinox Bi -Cantab’s Chorine was sharp up in class, surging late for Jim Pantaleano to edge the first-over Homepage by a nose in 1:56 at 9-1. Classical Annie finished third.

Rick Clapper trains Bessie, who pushed her career bankroll to $356,957 , for Paula Clapper, Umholtz Racing Stable and Kennedy Sports Corp.

Pantaleano collected three wins on the 13-race card while trainer Randy Bendis enjoyed his second consecutive triple.

The Meadows pick 4 guarantee to $12,500

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino has increased -- to $12,500 -- the total-pool guarantee for its Wednesday, Nov. 15 Pick 4 wager as part of the United States Trotting Association's Strategic Wagering Initiative.

While $5,000 Pick 4 guarantees are regular features of each card, The Meadows sweetened the pot when Tuesday's Pick 4 was uncovered, resulting in a carryover of $3,634.52.

In addition, Wednesday's card features a pair of carryovers: a $2,260.69 carryover in the day's first superfecta (currently race 2) and a $1,173.23 carryover in the Pick 5.

Minimum wager for superfecta wheels and boxes, the Pick 4 (races 4-7) and the Pick 5 (races 8-12) is 50 cents. Since Pennsylvania law requires a minimum per-race wager of $2, a player wagering at the 50-cent level must bet at least four tickets.

First post Wednesday is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino