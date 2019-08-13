The Party's Rockin fastest

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 12, 2019 -- The Party's Rockin powered to the lead at the quarter and scored geared down in a career-best 1:52.4, fastest in Monday's $80,000 Pennsylvania Stallion Series stake for harness racing freshman filly pacers at The Meadows.

Real Long Hanover, Sweet Camille and Arden Hanover captured the other divisions. Tyler Buter and trainer Mark Harder teamed for a stake double with The Party's Rockin and Arden Hanover.

Once The Party's Rockin reached the point, she drew away steadily to down the pocket-sitting Keystone Eureka by 4-3/4 lengths, with Don't Speak third.

It was the second stallion series victory for Matthew Dugan's daughter of Captaintreacherous -Rocknroll Cameo.

"This filly has a lot of high speed. I liked her the first time I sat behind her," Buter said. "She's right on the verge of being a sires stake filly.

She'd be very competitive in that group."

Off the board in all three previous starts, Real Long Hanover zipped to the front from post 7, took advantage of some early confusion towards the back of the pack and sprinted to victory in 1:53.2, 3/4 lengths better than Dream Dancing. Coral Reef Hanover earned show.

"Last time she was here, she wasn't on her game. She didn't feel that good," said winning driver Dexter Dunn. "She didn't have to be on the front today, but she really felt like she wanted to tear into it."

Tony Alagna trains Real Long Hanover, a daughter of Captaintreacherous -Rockin Everyway, for Alagna Racing, Marvin Katz and Riverview Racing.

Real Long Hanover

Facing a long, arduous first-over trek, Sweet Camille found a path back to the cones for a breather that helped her rally again and break her maiden in 1:54.3 for Mike Wilder. Early leader Windfall Profits finished second, 1/2 length back, while Anthem completed the ticket.

"It's always nice to get back to the rail -- especially after you've had to do the work first up with a horse that's a little bit green," said Wilder of the daughter of Sweet Lou -Camille. "I'm not sure she needed that, but it sure helped out. It got her right back on the bit nice."

Ron Burke conditions Camille for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, M1 Stable and Jack Piatt III.

In the $20,000 Open 1 Handicap Trot, Meme Hanover sprang a 14-1 upset for Jason Merriman and owner/trainer Kris Rickert. The 5-year-old Explosive Matter -Migisi gelding prevailed in a career-fastest 1:54.1 and lifted his lifetime bankroll to $144,986.

Tony Hall collected three wins on the 14-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Tuesday, when the program features a $183,040 Pennsylvania Sires Stake for 2-year-old filly pacers as well as a $722.96 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association