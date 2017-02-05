Trustworthy Kid takes feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 4, 2017 -- Trustworthy Kid used a quick backside burst to get by the leader, Barn Girl, then held her off in the lane to capture Saturday's $20,000 harness racing Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Trustworthy Kid was third when, under Dave Palone's urging, he brushed past Barn Girl into the final turn. Although Barn Girl persevered, she fell a length short, with Nothinbutanallstar third. The winning time was 1:55.

Lisa Dunn owns and trains Trustworthy Kid, an 8-year-old SJ's Caviar -Penn Worthy Lane gelding who now boasts $457,697 in career earnings.

Tony Hall piloted five winners on the 12-race card while Palone enjoyed a triple.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino