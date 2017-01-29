TSM Photo Bugger ends frustration, upsets

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 28, 2017 -- TSM Photo Bugger, a perennial fan favorite who had struggled recently when facing elite harness racing company at The Meadows, ended his frustration Saturday when he pulled off a 14-1 upset in the $20,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot.

TSM Photo Bugger had performed well in conditioned races but last won a Preferred event more than 11 months ago. That all changed Saturday when the 10-year-old SJ's Photo -Rewarding Wink gelding followed live cover, swung wide through the sloppy stretch and triumphed for Mike Wilder in 1:56. Trustworthy Kid shot the Lightning Lane for second, 2-3/4 lengths back, while Barn Girl, the only mare in the field, lacked racing room and settled for show.

Karen Fread trains TSM Photo Bugger, who now boasts $629,667 in career earnings, for owner/breeder Ted Tomson.

Aaron Merriman piloted three winners on the 12-race card while Dan Rawlings and trainer Dirk Simpson teamed for a pair of victories.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino