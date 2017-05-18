Day At The Track

TSM Photo Bugger jogs by over 9 lengths

04:48 PM 18 May 2017 NZST
TSM Photo Bugger
TSM Photo Bugger winning Wednesday's feature at The Meadows.
WASHINGTON, PA, May 17, 2017 -- TSM Photo Bugger overwhelmed the leader with a backside burst and rolled to a 9-3/4-length harness racing victory in Wednesday's $13,500 Winners Over $10,000 Life Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

TSM Photo Bugger was third when Mike Wilder sent him after Classic Banker, who had been hard used to get to the top. The 10-year-old SJ's Photo-Rewarding Wink gelding grabbed the point in a heartbeat and jogged home for Mike Wilder in 1:53.1. Ulf Hanover rallied for second while Classic Banker saved show.

The hard-hitting veteran has won 43 of 215 career starts and hit the board on 74 other occasions. Karen Fread trains TSM Photo Bugger, who extended his career bankroll to $661,338, for owner/breeder Ted Tomson. It was one of three victories on the 12-race card for Wilder.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the Preakness Day card features three divisions of a $146,628 Pennsylvania Sires Stake for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters. Special post time is 11:25 AM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

