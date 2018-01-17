Two's the charm for Arthur Pendragon

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 16, 2018 -- After unsuccessfully challenging Phoenix Warrior N down the backside, Arthur Pendragon tried him again late, inching by in the lane to capture Tuesday's $18,000 harness racing winners over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Arthur Pendragon and Mike Wilder pulled the pocket past the half, only to find Phoenix Warrior N unwilling to yield. Wilder was able to guide Arthur Pendragon back to the two hole, where he launched the winning move. The 5-year-old Dragon Again -Western Realist gelding downed Phoenix Warrior N by 3/4 lengths in 1:54.1 over a "good" surface, with Dapper Dude third.

Ron Burke trains Arthur Pendragon, who lifted his career bankroll to $175,210, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Phillip Collura and Jack Piatt II.

Wilder piloted five winners and Jim Pantaleano four on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino