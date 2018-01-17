Day At The Track

Two's the charm for Arthur Pendragon

11:05 AM 17 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Arthur Pendragon winning Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows.
Arthur Pendragon winning Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows.
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 16, 2018 -- After unsuccessfully challenging Phoenix Warrior N down the backside, Arthur Pendragon tried him again late, inching by in the lane to capture Tuesday's $18,000 harness racing winners over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Arthur Pendragon and Mike Wilder pulled the pocket past the half, only to find Phoenix Warrior N unwilling to yield. Wilder was able to guide Arthur Pendragon back to the two hole, where he launched the winning move. The 5-year-old Dragon Again-Western Realist gelding downed Phoenix Warrior N by 3/4 lengths in 1:54.1 over a "good" surface, with Dapper Dude third.

Ron Burke trains Arthur Pendragon, who lifted his career bankroll to $175,210, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Phillip Collura and Jack Piatt II.

Wilder piloted five winners and Jim Pantaleano four on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tuesday action from Dover Downs
17-Jan-2018 16:01 PM NZDT
Two's the charm for Arthur Pendragon
17-Jan-2018 11:01 AM NZDT
January Davies Humanitarian Award
17-Jan-2018 11:01 AM NZDT
Country Kay Sue, 32, dies
17-Jan-2018 07:01 AM NZDT
All Charged Up takes charge
17-Jan-2018 07:01 AM NZDT
Mister Virgin wins fifth straight
16-Jan-2018 15:01 PM NZDT
Miso Fast tops Tattersalls Select Mixed Sale
16-Jan-2018 14:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News