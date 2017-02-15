Unefoisdansmavie repeats with gritty move

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 14, 2017 -- Unefoisdansmavie made it two straight at The Meadows when she converted a gritty uncovered move to victory in Tuesday's $13,800 featured trot for harness racing fillies and mares.

Unefoisdansmavie was sixth by 7-1/2 lengths when Eric Goodell sent her first over after the leader, Princess Pablano. It took until mid-stretch, but the 10-year-old daughter of Revenue S-Peace To The World finally put away Princess Pablano and prevailed in 1:56.2. Homepage rallied for second, a neck back, while Whata Donato shot the Lightning Lane for show.

Ron Burke trains Unefoisdansmavie, who now boasts $673,107 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Jack Piatt III.

Jim Pantaleano piloted three winners on the 12-race card.

