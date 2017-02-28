Unruly Rockin Rum Springa much the best

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 27, 2017 -- An unruly Rockin Rum Springa was wide in the turns -- and not much more manageable in the straighaways -- but still was much the best in Monday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $13,000 conditioned pace for fillies and mares.

Rockin Rum Springa nearly blew the first turn while trying for the lead before Dave Palone was able to wrestle her back to the cones. The 4-year-old daughter of Rockin Image -Deferred Comp finally settled down at the three-quarters and scored in 1:54 over a "good" surface. Classic Carpet was second, 1-1/4 lengths back, with Seeyouatthefinish third.

Ron Burke trains Rockin Rum Springa, who notched her second straight victory and extended her career bankroll to $176.611, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Jim Pantaleano piloted four winners on the 12-race card, lifting his career total to 6,995.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino