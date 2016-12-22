Valley Of Sin - New style, same result

01:04 PM 22 Dec 2016 NZDT
Valley Of Sin
Valley Of Sin winning Wednesday’s feature at The Meadows

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 21, 2016 -- Abandoning his customary rallying style, Valley Of Sin zipped right to the front, thwarted his lone serious challenger and captured his third straight harness racing victory in Wednesday's $18,000 Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

In his most recent six starts, Valley Of Sun never held the lead until the final call. On Wednesday, however, trainer/driver Wilbur Yoder hustled him to the point and gave him a comfortable 59 opening half. That left the 6-year-old Yankee Glide-Anklet Hanover ridgling with enough pop to turn back the first-over bid of Sixteen Mikes and triumph in 1:55.3. The pocket-sitting Classicality finished second, 1-1/2 lengths back, while Sixteen Mikes was third.

John Ducharme campaigns Valley Of Sin, who now boasts $256,899 in career earnings.

Dan Rawlings collected three wins on the 12-race card.

 

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

