Vodka N Lindy shoots lightning lane to upset

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 16, 2017 -- Vodka N Lindy stalked the 6-5 favorite, Treviso, from the pocket, then shot by her in the Lightning Lane to pull off the 6-1 harness racing upset in Wednesday's $142,654 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows. Fine Tuned Lady took the other division in the event for 3-year-old filly trotters known as the Meadow Bright.

Treviso was looking to complete a sweep of the four PASS preliminary legs and had the lead into mid-stretch. But Vodka N Lindy knifed inside for David Miller and scored in 1:54.3, a length better than the rallying Cool Cates. Treviso saved show.

"I planned to stay in the pocket and take our chances from there," Miller said. "She needed to be first or second to make the (PASS) final, and she has gate speed. So I thought if I could leave and follow Treviso, I probably would be first or second."

George Ducharme trains the daughter of Cantab Hall -Bellini Lindy for George Ducharme Stable, Paul Fontaine, Jim Winske and Winters Racing Stable.

Pennsylvania's freshman champion, Fine Tuned Lady had banked more than $523,000 lifetime entering the Meadow Bright and was expected to enjoy a cakewalk at 2-5. But she couldn't shake the pocket-sitting The Erm and was all out to defeat her by a head in 1:55.2. Crann Tara recovered from an early break to earn show.

"She wasn't as good today," said Corey Callahan, who piloted the daughter of Cantab Hall -Poster Princess for trainer John Butenschoen and owners William Wiswell and M&L of Delaware. "She got it done, but she was flat. She's allowed to have that, I guess."

$100,000 PA Stallion Series Stake -- 3-Year-Old Filly Trotters

Wednesday's card also featured a stallion series event for sophomore filly trotters, and it became a showcase for Itsgoodtobequeen, who scorched her division in a stake-record 1:53.4. The other splits went to Miss Da Line, Dressed To Impress, Mimosa Hanover and Aight Hanover. Mike Wilder fashioned a stake double (Itsgoodtobequeen, Mimosa Hanover) among his four wins on the 13-race card.

Itsgoodtobequeen, who added Lasix before an overnight victory in her last outing, gobbled up the leader, Broadway Concert, with an uncovered backside brush and rolled on to defeat Leet Hanover by 2-1/2 lengths, with Broadway Concert third. Although the time erased Choose Happy's previous stake record of 1:54.3, it did not shock Doug Hamilton, who conditions the daughter of Muscle Massive -Ucalthisahoneymoon for Jon Erdner, Martin Garey and Henry Wieseneck.

"It really didn't surprise me," Hamilton said. "She's been good since we got her on Lasix. She's eligible to everything in Pennsylvania, plus if she's good enough, she can go to the filly division of the Kentucky Futurity."

Miss Da Line had been experiencing breaking problems and had a brief, unhappy fling with hopples. She shed them for Wednesday's stake and took nary a bad step for Tony Hall, powering first up and jogging to a 5-length victory over Princess Aurora in 1:55.2 Temple Ruins completed the ticket.

"She was a little warm, but as the gate moved on, she seemed to calm down to where I could put her in a hole," Hall said. "The hopples aggravated her, so they took them off. She was perfect today."

Ray Paver trains Miss Da Line, a homebred daughter of Muscle Massive -Sister Kate, for Harry Horowitz and Iris Horowitz.

Dressed To Impress hadn't won a stake all year, but the daughter of Andover Hall -Warrawee Krisp moved smartly first over for Miller and prevailed easily in a career-best 1:55.2. EZ Passer, the 4-5 favorite, recovered from a break to finish second, 2-3/4 lengths back, with Vegan Hanover third.

"I've had luck with her -- good trips and all," Miller said. "Maybe you have to catch her on the right days. She raced today better than any time I've ever raced her. If you give her a good trip, she'll give you a good effort. You can't get too crazy with her."

Tim Lancaster trains Dressed To Impress for Andrea Lee Racing Stables and Lakefield Gore.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Friday, when Fear The Dragon and Huntsville, whose stirring duel last month in the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids created one of the most memorable races in the 51 editions of the classic, lock horns in a $140,828 PA Sires Stake. They've drawn into the same division, which goes as race 4. Special post time Friday is 5 PM.

