Keystone Classic upsets

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 13, 2017 -- A combined 0-12 lifetime entering the day, Win Treasures (9-1) and Island Town (8-1) sprang harness racing upsets in Wednesday's $102,700 Keystone Classic for freshman filly trotters at The Meadows.

Win Treasures had flashed talent, finishing in the money in a Pennsylvania Sires Stake leg and a PA All Stars event. But the daughter of Winning Mister -Treasure Forever also made breaks that kept her a maiden. Winning driver Tony Hall said the key Wednesday was keeping her quiet while scoring down.

"I have all the confidence in the world in her, but sometimes she can be a little rank," Hall said. "I wanted to keep her calm, keep her nice and relaxed. I went super-conservative with her scoring down, fed her into the gate, and everything worked out perfect. When she gets off on the right foot, I think she's as good as any filly around here."

She responded like a polished professional, dropping in third from post 7 and attacking the leader, Bill's Lady, in the lane. She downed that rival by a neck in 1:56.4, with Fish Is Fish third. Norm Parker trains Win Treasures for owner Bob Key.

Island Town took home a check in all five PA Stallion Series legs -- including the championship -- but Tyler Butenschoen, assistant to winning trainer John Butenschoen, indicated lack of confidence prevented her from winning.

"We started off early with her and just kind of let herself get set," he said. "The more she did and the faster she went, the more confidence she got. It took her a little bit to find herself."

In the Keystone Classic, Island Town exploded from the pocket in the lane for Dave Palone and blew by the leader and 2-5 favorite, Front Circle -- who made a frustration break and was disqualified from second -- scoring in 1:56.1. Explosive G and Southwind Angelica were promoted to second and third, respectively. Bay Pond Racing Stable owns the daughter of Yankee Glide -Doin The City.

Key, Palone and trainer Marcus Marashian each enjoyed a triple on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the program features an $83,300 Keystone Classic for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers. First post is 1:05 PM.

