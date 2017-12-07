Wind Of The North gets a front end win

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 6, 2017 -- Determined to control the mile from the rail, Wind Of The North seated Crosbys Clam Bake and True Blue Stride and never let them pass as he captured Wednesday's $15,000 harness racing winners over $10,000 Life Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Both Crosbys Clam Bake and True Blue Stride tried for the early lead, but Wind Of The North responded to Aaron Merriman's urging and claimed the point. Though Crosbys Clam Bake stalked from the pocket and True Blue Stride challenged first over, they had to settle for second and third, respectively, behind the 4-5 favorite, who prevailed by 1-3/4 lengths in 1:54.4

Bill Bercury owns and trains Wind Of The North, a 7-year-old Cantab Hall -Talk To The Wind gelding who extended his career bankroll to $842,368.

Jim Pantaleano piloted three winners on the 12-race card.

