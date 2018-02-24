Wrenn, Jr. wins five including feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 23, 2018 -- Racing off an 18-week layoff, Thoughtyoudlikeit got the cover trip he needed, shooting the Lightning Lane to capture Friday's harness racing $17,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life Pace at The Meadows.

Thoughtyoudlikeit, who last performed on Oct. 9, stalked the leader, Lincolnjames, through mid-stretch, where he inched away and downed that rival by 3/4 lengths in 1:53.3 over a "good" surface. The first-over The Dark Shadow finished third.

Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. drove for trainer Randy Bendis; that duo teamed for three wins on the 10-race card, and Wrenn picked up two more victories late to lift his total to five. Tom Pollack and Bendis own Thoughtyoudlikeit, a 6-year-old Ponder -Give The Gift gelding.

