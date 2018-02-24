Day At The Track

Wrenn, Jr. wins five including feature

03:28 PM 24 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Thoughtyoudlikeit
Thoughtyoudlikeit winning Friday’s feature
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 23, 2018 -- Racing off an 18-week layoff, Thoughtyoudlikeit got the cover trip he needed, shooting the Lightning Lane to capture Friday's harness racing $17,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life Pace at The Meadows.

Thoughtyoudlikeit, who last performed on Oct. 9, stalked the leader, Lincolnjames, through mid-stretch, where he inched away and downed that rival by 3/4 lengths in 1:53.3 over a "good" surface. The first-over The Dark Shadow finished third.

Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. drove for trainer Randy Bendis; that duo teamed for three wins on the 10-race card, and Wrenn picked up two more victories late to lift his total to five. Tom Pollack and Bendis own Thoughtyoudlikeit, a 6-year-old Ponder-Give The Gift gelding.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Saturday, first post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Big payoffs continue at the Big M
24-Feb-2018 20:02 PM NZDT
Miami Valley's 'King Of The Hill'
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Sell a Bit N in a season's best
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Wrenn, Jr. wins five including feature
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Lenny Mac beats the boys in feature
24-Feb-2018 14:02 PM NZDT
Additional free Pathway reports
24-Feb-2018 13:02 PM NZDT
Mister Virgin one to beat
24-Feb-2018 10:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News