Yankee Moonshine takes feature; Hall wins 4

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 28, 2017 -- Yankee Moonshine put away the leader out of the final turn, then held off the hard-charging Tessa Seelster to capture Monday's $18,000 harness racing filly & mare 'Preferred Handicap Pace' at The Meadows.

Yankee Moonshine was third near the three-quarters when Mike Wilder sent her after Seeyouatthefinish on the point. The 4-year-old daughter of Yankee Cruiser -Bootleg Yankee encountered greater danger after she cleared, as Tessa Seelster was closing fast. Yankee Moonshine found more and downed Tessa Seelster by a head in 1:51.4, with Dime A Dance third. Doug Hinklin trains Yankee Moonshine for Parent Racing Stable.

Tony Hall piloted four winners on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino